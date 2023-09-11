NULGE re elects Orakwue as Anambra President

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Anambra State President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, comrade Chuddy Orakwue, who hails from Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, but works at Oyi Local Government Area, has been re elected for second tenure.

His re election, which was unopposed, and conducted by Abdulahi Shehu, as the chairman of the electoral committee, was held at Tourist Garden hotel, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Other executive members elected alongside the chairman included, Kenechi Ezeibe – deputy president, Mary Anuna – treasurer, Prince Ifeany Nwaora – publicity secretary, Patrick Nwalutu – auditor, Chinedu Ukah – auditor, Anthony Okoli – trustee, Hillary Okoye – Trustee, Dorathy Ibenezi – welfare officer, Chinyere Onyegbado – chairperson (women representative), and Odife Alagwu – young workers representative

The theme of the delegates’ conference prior to the conduct of the election was, “The place of Local Government workers in the place of economy we are having now.”

In his post election speech, the new President commended the members for finding him worthy to be re elected unopposed to serve them for second tenure and pledged to continue from where he stopped in his service to man and God.

” We have to interface to see that workers are meaningfully engaged, see how we will work in government to promote the policy and programme of Government, that is the main focus. How to help the workers in terms of welfare of the workers, so that workers will not depend solely on their salaries,” he stated.