8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau community

N/Central
Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau community
Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau community

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Gunmen have killed 10 persons and injured one at Kulben community, Gindiri District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

A member of the community, Mr Jerry Datim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

‘’Last night, at about 8:40 p.m., some gunmen attacked Kulben community, killed 10 persons and injured one.

‘’The criminals invaded the village and started shooting sporadically. People started running to safety but the bullets killed some whose bodies were later found.

‘’We alerted the security personnel, but before they got there, the attackers had moved from the community,’’ he said.

READ ALSO  2023: NEGF holds first meeting in Maiduguri

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state was not available for comments when a NAN correspondent visited his office

However, a senior Police officer, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the command had launched a manhunt on the attackers with a view of making them face the full wrath of the law.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
2023 Imo Guber: Good Works Speak Louder Than Words – By Collins Ughalaa KSC

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tribunal upholds Agbese's victory, awards cost against Aida

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.