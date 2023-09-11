Gunmen kill 10 persons, injure 1 in Plateau community

Gunmen have killed 10 persons and injured one at Kulben community, Gindiri District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

A member of the community, Mr Jerry Datim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

‘’Last night, at about 8:40 p.m., some gunmen attacked Kulben community, killed 10 persons and injured one.

‘’The criminals invaded the village and started shooting sporadically. People started running to safety but the bullets killed some whose bodies were later found.

‘’We alerted the security personnel, but before they got there, the attackers had moved from the community,’’ he said.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state was not available for comments when a NAN correspondent visited his office

However, a senior Police officer, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the command had launched a manhunt on the attackers with a view of making them face the full wrath of the law.