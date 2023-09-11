Bauchi Information Commissioner tasks journalists on ethical conduct

Alhaji Usman Danturaki, Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, has urged journalists in the state to strictly adhere to professional ethics as the watchdogs of the society.

Danturaki gave the charge at the opening ceremony of a 2-day training for media organisations in the North-East Zone, organised by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) Zone B, on Monday, in Bauchi.

According to him, journalists should not allow outsiders to dictate to them but instead ensure that they operate in tandem with national goals in line with global ethical practices.

He said: “We have the belief that this training will not only give room for the organization to effectively regulate or monitor professional standards, but will also guide its members to adhere to the ethics of the profession in their operation.

“You have a responsibility to constantly engage in self-examination to help in building the nation in general and Bauchi State in particular, by practicing honest and responsible journalism.”

Danturaki further urged media practitioners to shun vulgar and cheap publications that tend to glorify conflicts, brutality and violence.

The commissioner also lauded BON for the initiative of training journalists on relevant aspects of the profession.

In his remark, the Chairman, Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Umar Sa’idu, appreciated BON Management for choosing Bauchi as the venue for the important training.

He said: “I am sure, this will persuade the Bauchi State Government to continue with the good work it has started, especially the digitalising of the state owned media houses to meet global best practices.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training with the theme: ”Contemporary Issues in News and Programme Production”, had participants from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.