Maulud Celebrations: Gov Bala Mohammed Donates food items, cash to Islamic groups 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has donated food items and cash to Muslims groups for the celebration of this year Maulud Nabiyyi Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) in the state.

The items comprising of 180 bags of 25 kg rice, 25 cows, foods and cash donations particularly to the heads of Islamic Clerics, Islamic Schools and some important houses that hold Maulud celebrations in the State.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution of the food items the Commissioner for Religious Affairs Community, Hon Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, said the executive governor Bala Mohammed has approved the donation of food items and cash as part of the State government support for this year Maulud celebrations acr and State.

He urged the food distributions committee to fear God in discharging their responsibility and deliver the message to the deserving people as instructed by the governor.

The Commissioner thanked Governor Bala for his gesture towards the needy and assured the Governor and the general public of justice and equity in the distribution of the items.

The launch of the foods distributions was attended by the Secretary General, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Malam Bala Manu Gadau and the Chairman of the Bauchi State Maulud food distribution committee, Malam Ibrahim Ahmed Baba Karami, Alarammah Gwani Ya’u Yusuf Daudwo, the head of the school management center of Tsangaya in Bauchi State, Yusuf A Dauda, ​​Officer in Charge of department of Islamic Affairs from Ministry of Religious Affairs, and other top members of the committees.