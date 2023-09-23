Ebonyi: Ezillo Water Scheme Fully Reactivated – Commissioner Nkah

…Affirms Steady Water Supply

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Chinedu Nkah has said that the Ezillo Water Scheme is back to life and fully reactivated.

The Commissioner stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, on the activities of his ministry.

Commissioner Nkah affirmed that the Ezillo water scheme is supplying water to the state but not steady, added that it was a deliberate action to monitor areas of leakages and effect repairs accordingly.

“Over the years, Ebonyi is the greatest state where construction was taking place, so a lot of facilities were broken (water pipes). Also you may recall that the project was done by Jim Nwobodo in 1985, so its an old infrastructure.

“We are dealing with repairs even as at this morning the water broke. But what we do is that each time we pump water, we identify new areas of leakages then we stop to fix them.” He said.

Speaking further, Mr Nkah said the ministry have gone passed the uncertainty stage on whether water will come to Abakaliki city, but rather urge Ebonyians who need water to come to the Ministry for proper connection.

He equally noted that the Oferekpe and Ishiagu water scheme are not left out in their program, adding that the ministry is working towards rectifying water issues before onset of dry season, and also reticulate water to both rural and urban communities.