8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gov Bala Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes

N/East
Gov Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes
Gov Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has issued a stern warning to teachers of public schools against truancy, lateness and sabotage, saying they must be visible to ensure billions of naira spent on the educational sector is yielding a fruitful result.

Mohammed was speaking when he interacted with the leadership of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) on a courtesy visit he paid to its office in Abuja, where he lobbied for their support to his administration’s commitment to providing conducive learning and teaching environment.

Gov Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes
Gov Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes

While appreciating the UBEC for its contributions to the development of Bauchi state, Mohammed vowed to reciprocate the gesture by rebuilding modern schools as part of his effort to curbing the menace of out of school syndrome.

READ ALSO  Patriotic Congress Forum Appeal to Gov Bala Mohammed To Confirm Munkaila Y. Abubakar as AG

He pledged to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the UBEC in the state.

“My administration has recorded tremendous successes in the sector by modernizing, constructing and rehabilitating a good number of schools in both rural and urban areas”,.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Olayinka: For Atiku, it is time to go and rest, PDP must be led by younger Nigerians 

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police rescue 16 kidnapped victims

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.