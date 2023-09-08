Gov Bala Mohammed to Teachers: You must be visible at schools during classes

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has issued a stern warning to teachers of public schools against truancy, lateness and sabotage, saying they must be visible to ensure billions of naira spent on the educational sector is yielding a fruitful result.

Mohammed was speaking when he interacted with the leadership of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) on a courtesy visit he paid to its office in Abuja, where he lobbied for their support to his administration’s commitment to providing conducive learning and teaching environment.

While appreciating the UBEC for its contributions to the development of Bauchi state, Mohammed vowed to reciprocate the gesture by rebuilding modern schools as part of his effort to curbing the menace of out of school syndrome.

He pledged to strengthen the cordial relationship between the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the UBEC in the state.

“My administration has recorded tremendous successes in the sector by modernizing, constructing and rehabilitating a good number of schools in both rural and urban areas”,.