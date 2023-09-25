Woman Remanded for Attempting to Dupe Childless Couple in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A woman, identified as Adaobi Jerman Ikeoha has been arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka, Anambra State, for attempting to defraud a childless couple the sum of 2.3 million naira, through false pretense to help them adopt children.

Mrs Ikeoha, a native of Ifitedunu and a social worker at the Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, was arraigned with a 3-count charge bothering on the false pretense, facilitation of two (illegal) adoption without the sanction of the court, and the intent to dubiously obtain N2.3m from the said childless couple.

According to the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the convict was remanded in the correctional center by the court. She said that bail was granted to Ikeoha, to the tune of ₦500,000, with a surety within the jurisdiction of the court that has a valid means of identification

She also said the court thereafter fixed November 8, 2023 for definite hearing.

Ikeanyionwu further said three other persons, Achị (aka Small), Michael Oliseh Ilomba, and Victoria Okonkwo, were also arraigned and remanded by the court for committing offenses bothering on defilement, conspiracy and attempted Murder, as well as attack with harmful substance respectively.

According to her, Achi a 19-year-old trader of Chrisland 3-3 Onitsha, was arraigned for committing offense of defilement, contrary to section 34(2) of the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra State, 2004; while Victoria Okonkwo, 38 years old, from Etiti Awovu village in Enugwu-Ukwu was arraigned for committing the offence of attack with harmful substance, contrary to section 23(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Prevention Law of Anambra State.

Going further, she said, “In the same manner, Michael Oliseh Ilomba, 24 years old and a driver of Asomnga village in Ugwunabo Local Government Area of Abia State is also said to have committed offence of conspiracy and attempted murder of one Uchechukwu Uchendu of Isuofia, contrary to section 275 of the Criminal Code Cape 36, Vol II 1991.”

She also revealed that the court had set aside dates for definite hearing on the matters.