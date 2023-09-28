Ebonyi Guber: Nwifuru Ascribe Victory To Constitutional Democracy

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has described his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as victory to constitutional democracy.

The Governor who was reacting to his victory shortly after the judgement expressed confidence in the Nation’s judiciary.

“I thank God for our lives and the lives of all of us that went into that journey of contesting the election. I’m not against anybody, I pleaded with my distinguished brothers; Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and Prof. Bernard Odoh, let’s come together with our manifestos and give our people the best governance that they need. But they turned it down.

“Today the Tribunal has dismissed all the grounds they raised .”

“I joined APC on the 9th of November, 2020 and PDP took me to court, Justice Ekwo gave judgement in their favor and they celebrated it. Based on the provisions of the law we appealed the judgement and sought stay of execution which the court didn’t grant until the case was withdrawn.

“Like what the court said, is according to the electoral act and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What qualifies you to be in a position is already stated in the constitution.

“Having been sponsored by a political party, the constitution and electoral acts are in the same line in this matter. The court towed the same line, the court didn’t manufacture a word, so I give kudos to the court of law.”

The Governor applauded Ebonyi people for their steadfast support and assured he will continue to work to develop the state.