Bauchi Speaker welcomes Tribunal’s judgements upholding his elections

Bauchi Speaker welcomes Tribunal's judgements upholding his elections
Bauchi Speaker welcomes Tribunal's judgements upholding his elections

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman commended the judgement of the Bauchi State Election Tribunal that upheld his election as member representing Ningi Central Constituency.

The Election Tribunal in its judgement delivered today in Bauchi dismissed the case filed by Arch. Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi of All Progressives Congress APC challenging the declaration of the Speaker as the winner of State Assembly election for Ningi Central Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, for lacking in merit. It also affirmed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman.

The Speaker expresses gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving him yet another victory against the opposition. He also commended the Tribunal for its verdict which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary will always uphold justice without fear or favour, saying this will continue to strengthen democracy not only in Bauchi State but the Country in general.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman commended his legal team led by Barr. AG Idris and Barr.
Jonathan Adams for their professionalism, dedication and high level of skill and experience which led to the overwhelming victory at the Tribunal.

He called on his opponent Arch. Khalid Abdulmalik Ningi whom he described as his brother and ally to once again join hands with him in moving Ningi Central Constituency to greatest height of development and in the development agenda of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad.

The Speaker once again expresses gratitude to the people of Ningi Central Constituency for reelecting him to serve them for the second term and pledges to redouble his effort in bringing more dividends of democracy to the Constituency.

