8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi to ensure smooth remittance of tax to Federation account

N/East
Bauchi to ensure smooth remittance of tax to Federation account
Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed of has announced plans to set up a functional cash flow system that will ensure smooth and efficient remittance of state’s taxes to the Federation Account.

The governor announced this today thursday when he granted audience, officials of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Abuja on an advocacy visit at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.”He said that, the cash flow system will go along way in paving way for his administration to settle all the tax liabilities inherited from the previous administrations.

Bauchi to ensure smooth remittance of tax to Federation account Bauchi to ensure smooth remittance of tax to Federation account

Governor said since coming on board, his administration deemed its necessary to look at the best ways of making meaningful contributions at the federation account through compliance to tax remittance guidelines.

READ ALSO  Bauchi to partner with Federal Government on security, infrastructure

“We are privileged to receive you today. The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission has been doing well especially ensuring justice and equity in the disbursement of funds to tiers of government. As a Governor heading a sub-national, I have the responsibility to ensure adequate remittance of revenue to federation.”

The governor reassured of the readiness of the state government to work with Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to achieve the desired objectives to enhance revenue generation for execution of developmental projects.

Earlier, the Commissioner representing Gombe state in the commission, Kabiru Usman who led the delegation said that Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission is working round the clock to discharge its responsibilities for economic development.

READ ALSO  Bauchi Emir's commends Gov Bala Mohammed on peace, security

“Your Excellency, Bauchi State and in particular, your administration is doing well in tax remittance. We will continue to support you to succeed in that regard.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police arrest suspected killer of Area Commander in Katsina
Next article
Ajulo, Falana’s wife, Afe Babalola’s daughter others make SAN’s list

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  2023: NEGF holds first meeting in Maiduguri

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.