Thursday, September 14, 2023
Ajulo, Falana's wife, Afe Babalola's daughter others make SAN's list

Dr kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer and others have been shortlisted among the senior lawyers that made the list to be considered for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

This is contained in the lists released by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Also on the 69-man shortlist include Funmi, wife of Mr Femi Falana (SAN); the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), Mrs Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji and Bomo Agbebi.

On the list also are Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, Kingsley Obamogie amongst others.

“The LPPC by this notice announced the shortlisting of Applicants who qualified after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic pre-qualification and Academic 2nd filtration Exercise

“Also after the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercise, preparatory to the interview stage in the process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the successful Applicants for the year 2023.

“All qualified shortlisted Applicants are graded under two-category systems by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, namely Advocates and Academic Applicants respectively,” LPPC stated.

Ajulo who made the list of the shortlisted senior lawyers is a right activist and an acclaimed legal expert and advocate renowned for his extensive knowledge and activism in various areas of law.

This include litigation, constitutional law, corporate and commercial law, and human rights.

Ajulo obtained his first law degree from the University of Jos in Nigeria and subsequently pursued further education at various international institutions.

He currently serves as a research scholar at Lincoln University College and volunteers his expertise as an adjunct lecturer at several universities, including his home State institution, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

Ajulo’s remarkable contributions have earned him numerous awards and honors, including Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) which was conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

