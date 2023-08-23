Royal Rumble: Angry Family Members Storm Emir Of Dutse’s Residence, Stab Childhood Friend, Assault Guards

ANGRY family members of the Emir of Dutse, Ahaji Hamim Nuhu Sanusi stormed his private residence, assaulted a few guards and stabbed his visiting childhood friend over some alleged utterances made against his uncle, the Galadiman Dutse, Basiru Nuhu Sanusi.

A source in the Dutse Royal family told our correspondent that the unfortunate incident happened at 12:20am Tuesday morning, when the emir had retired to his private residence.

According to the source, some unpalatable things were allegedly said about the Galadiman Dutse by the Emir’s Aide, the Sallaman Sarkin Dutse, Yaya Muhammad.

“Sallaman Dutse was alleged to have said some bad things about the Galadiman Dutse, who happens to be the Emir’s uncle and the Galadima’s children felt offended and invaded the Emir’s residence led by the Emir’s brother, Bello Sanusi.

“They choosed to attack the Emir’s residence because they felt the Emir has protected his aides in every family dispute and according to some of Galadima’s children like the Dan Isan Dutse, Zaharaddeen Basiru Sanusi, the Emir has deliberately allowed his aides to malign elders of the family.

“So the aggrieved family members felt they have had enough yesterday, and decided to deal with the Emir’s aides and that is why they invaded his residence and fortunately, all of the aides had gone home and the Emir wasn’t in that particular residence too.

“So the gang led by the Emir’s cousin, Zaharaddeen and his brother, Bello assaulted a few royal guards and attacked his childhood friend, Garba Adamu, Wakilin Danmansani, who came visiting from Kano and was accommodated in one of the Emir’s guest apartments”, the source narrated.

Speaking to Newsmen on the incident, the Sallaman Sarkin Dutse, Yaya said, “I am not aware of anything bad been said about the Galadima. I was on my way home Monday night and I stopped over for roasted chicken at Yahuza Suya and from nowhere, I was mobbed by some people led by the Galadima’s son, Ismail Sanusi and my car was also vandalized”.

“I had to run into the bush and was saved by some Fulani herders in the middle of the night before I was able to put a call to the police who came to my rescue”, he lamented.