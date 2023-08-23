Royal Rumble: Angry Family Members Storm Emir Of Dutse’s Residence, Stab Childhood Friend, Assault Guards

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse
ANGRY family members of the Emir of Dutse, Ahaji Hamim Nuhu Sanusi stormed his private residence, assaulted a few guards and stabbed his visiting childhood friend over some alleged utterances made against his uncle, the Galadiman Dutse, Basiru Nuhu Sanusi.
A source in the Dutse Royal family told our correspondent that the unfortunate incident happened at 12:20am Tuesday morning, when the emir had retired to his private residence.
According to the source, some unpalatable things were allegedly said about the Galadiman Dutse by the Emir’s Aide, the Sallaman Sarkin Dutse, Yaya Muhammad.
“Sallaman Dutse was alleged to have said some bad things about the Galadiman Dutse, who happens to be the Emir’s uncle and the Galadima’s children felt offended and invaded the Emir’s residence led by the Emir’s brother, Bello Sanusi.
“They choosed to attack the Emir’s residence because they felt the Emir has protected his aides in every family dispute and according to some of Galadima’s children like the Dan Isan Dutse, Zaharaddeen Basiru Sanusi, the Emir has deliberately allowed his aides to malign elders of the family.
“So the aggrieved family members felt they have had enough yesterday, and decided to deal with the Emir’s aides and that is why they invaded his residence and fortunately, all of the aides had gone home and the Emir wasn’t in that particular residence too.
“So the gang led by the Emir’s cousin, Zaharaddeen and his brother, Bello assaulted a few royal guards and attacked his childhood friend, Garba Adamu, Wakilin Danmansani, who came visiting from Kano and was accommodated in one of the Emir’s guest apartments”, the source narrated.
Speaking to Newsmen on the incident, the Sallaman Sarkin Dutse, Yaya said, “I am not aware of anything bad been said about the Galadima. I was on my way home Monday night and I stopped over for roasted chicken at Yahuza Suya and from nowhere, I was mobbed by some people led by the Galadima’s son, Ismail Sanusi and my car was also vandalized”.
“I had to run into the bush and was saved by some Fulani herders in the middle of the night before I was able to put a call to the police who came to my rescue”, he lamented.
All efforts to reach the Emir’s brother, Bello Nuhu Sanusi and his cousins Zaharaddeen Basiru Sanusi and Ismail Basiru Sanusi proved abortive as all of their phones were switched off as at the time of filing this report.
On his part, while contacted by our correspondent, the Jigawa Police Spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam said the narration of the attack was entirely not true but he promised to get back to this medium for a clarification and update, but his numbers are not going.
The relationship between the Emir and his immediate family seems to have deteriorated after he ascended the throne, recall three weeks ago, his step mother and widow of his late father, Hajiya Asiya Nuhu Sanusi dragged him to court over inheritance.
This newspaper learnt that the Galadiman Dutse was twice looked over for the throne; he was a strong contender in 1995, when the late Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi was crowned Emir and earlier this year, in February 2023, when the son of the late Emir, Hamim Sanusi ascended the throne. On both occasions, unconfirmed reports alleged he wasn’t cleared by the security agencies.
We gathered that there was heavy presence of security personnel comprising of Police, Soldiers and Civil Defence officers around the Dutse Emirate and the Emir’s private residence as at the time of filing this report.