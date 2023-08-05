5 injured, shootings, protests trail ejection of Anambrra land owners from motor parks

By Chuks Eke

There was a pandemonium yesterday at a mini motor part close to both the New Auto Spare Parts Market, Nkpor and the Flyover along the Enugu/Onitsha at Nkpor in Idemili Northern Local Government Area of Anambra state arising from heavy shootings.

The shootings which ended up in inflicting injuries on about five persons, according to eyewitnesses started at about 1 p.m. when some security operatives on masks stormed the area and attempted to forcefully eject the people of Amafor Community who claim to be bonafide owners of the land where the motor parks were cited and who are generating revenues for both the community and Anambra state government.

The shooting, injuries and forceful ejection of the land owners and their revenue agents later gave rise to a peaceful protest by the villagers who carried placards with various inscriptions.

Chairman of Amafor Village, Nkpor, Sir Emmanuel Idemili who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the federal ministry of works gave the community an authority to manage the two parks and collect revenues for the community and the state government which they have been found perfectly until yesterday when the masked security operatives stormed the parks at the instigation of the former Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Transition Committee, Chief Raphael Asha Nnabuife who he said is also an indigene of Nkpor but not from Amafor village which owns the land where the parks are located.

Idemili who contended that the security operatives succeeded in chasing away his men from the duty posts with their heavy shootings, added: “We have been in charge of the parks, we got our permissions from the state government to generate revenue from the parks for the state government but what we saw today is very strange to us”.

“Just this morning, I was at Awka on official assignment, when our men who are working at the parks called me and told me that masked security operatives stormed the parks under the flyover bridge and started shooting indiscriminately, ordering them to vacate the place immediately, and they took to their heels”.

“The shootings and attack from this security men may have come from the former transition chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Raphael Nnabife Ashia because when he was the transition Committee chairman, he sacked us from the parks, telling us that the parks were owned and controlled by the State government and not the Amafor community.

“The men have been working under the cover of ANSIPPA to ensure that we are not working and collecting the revenue on behalf of the state government, because he claimed to have taken ownership of collection of revenue from the parks on behalf of the state government through his company Pugaty Investment.

“I was told that over 5 people got injured during the stampede as a result of the heavy shootings of which I am yet to know if my men were involved as the shootings resulted in traders at Nkpor New Auto Spare Parks and Nkpor Relief Markets immediately shut their shops and fled for their safety,” he further added.

“In a swift reaction when contacted, Chief Asha Nnabuufe who Idemili accused of instigating their forceful ejection, denied involvement in the attack and sack of Amafor officials at the parks, saying that the sack may have come from the State government in collaboration with ANSIPPA as the parks are owned and controlled by the state government.

However when contacted also, the Executive Director of Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, ANSIPPA, Chief Mark Okoye confirmed that it was the State government that sacked them not ANSIPPA.

Also when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that he was not yet aware of the incident.