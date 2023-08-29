8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Police arrest alleged fraudster issuing employment letters from Kaduna Electric

N/West
Police arrest alleged fraudster issuing employment letters from Kaduna Electric
Police arrest alleged fraudster issuing employment letters from Kaduna Electric

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A suspected employment racketeer, Abdulrahman Junaidu, arrested in Funtua, Katsina State, is now in Police net for alleged fraud and issuing fake employment letters.

He was alleged to have issued employment offers to two unsuspecting young men, Abdullahi Abubakar and Isiya Iliyasu.

A statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, AbdulAzeez Abdullahi, said the bubble busted when Abdullahi Abubakar and Isiya Iliyasu presented the fake employment letters for documentation as new employees at the Zaria Regional Office of the Company.

It stated that the security division of the company, in collaboration with Police, trailed  Junaidu to Funtua where he was eventually arrested by the Funtua Police Division.

READ ALSO  JEAF berates Jigawa on education, calls for increase commitments

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Police revealed that the suspect was working with one Aliyu Sani from Sokoto, who is currently at large, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of millions of Naira.

The Kaduna Electric spokesman said the company would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the suspects faced the full weight of the law.

“It has been established that the duo of Aliyu Sani and Abdulrahman Junaidu have been fraudulently issuing fake employment letters and other sensitive documents of Kaduna Electric.”

He said the  practice was morally reprehensible and criminal, adding that the culprits would be brought to justice.

READ ALSO  Kaduna Gov's Chief of Staff, Kila, Denies Outstanding Hotel Bills, Says Reports Mischievous

He advised members of the public to be weary of fraudsters and report such criminals to the company.

According to him, the Police are on trail of the second suspect, Aliyu Sani, who is alleged to be the mastermind of the racketeering and the duo will soon have their days in court.

“Kaduna Electric has a robust recruitment and security systems that fake employment can hardly go undetected,”he stated.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Rejected Nominees: We Can’t Be Intimidated, Lagos Assembly Declares
Next article
Residents Finger Police As Stray Bullets Killed Trader In Imo Market

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Kaduna Gov's Chief of Staff, Kila, Denies Outstanding Hotel Bills, Says Reports Mischievous

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.