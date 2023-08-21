8.4 C
Ikwo Council Boss Fetes Umahi As Works Minister

S/East
Executive Chairman, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo
…Says there’s no doubt he will deliver

From Ede Helen- Abakaliki

The Executive Chairman, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo has said there’s no doubt Sen Dave Umahi will deliver as the new Works Minister.

Barr. Nwankwo made this known while congratulating Sen Umahi on the occasion of his swearing in ceremony held at Abuja.

The Council Boss eulogized Sen Umahi stating, “Your appointment as the Minster of Works is a round peg in a round hole. Your giant strides in terms of roads and other sundry solid infrastructure in the last 8years as the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State reshaped the face of the State and made you a reference point when it comes to construction hence, the justification for this Federal Ministry.”

Umahi and 44 other Ministers were recently sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu warned them against Sectionalism or Tribalism as they are Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

