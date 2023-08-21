EFCC Nabs Akpa for N500m Land Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has arrested one Stephen Acheme Akpa, chief executive of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, for alleged Five Hundred Million Naira (N500, 000,000) land fraud.

Akpa was first arrested by the Commission on December 2, 2022 at his office in the Idu axis of Abuja, following a petition alleging that he obtained the sum of N 500, 000, 000 under false pretence. He was to be arraigned on a five count charge when he jumped the administrative bail offered by the Commission.

All efforts to apprehend proved futile until August 9, 2023 when he was rearrested.

He will soon be arraigned in court.