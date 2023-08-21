Subsidy: Gov Bala Mohammed assures timely distribution of palliatives

…to submit reports in two weeks

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has today constituted a high-powered committee to workout modalities for judicious distribution of the Parlliative earlier approved by the federal government.

Briefing Journalists shortly after the committee’s inaugural meeting at Government House Bauchi, Governor Mohammed said his Deputy Muhammad Auwal Jatau is to chair the committee.

According to Governor, the committee would work on issues of workers retirement benefits, Cash Transfer as well as procurement of bushes, motorcycles and trycicles to ease transportation challenges are also part of the parliativive exercise.

He charged the committee to ensure transparency and accountability in the entire process.

The committee is expected to complete it’s assignment in two weeks time to allow for the commencement of the distribution exercise.

Our correspondent also reports that the committee were compromising of officials from relevant bodies including the state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Youth and Sports Development, Members of the Organized Labour as well as religious and traditional leaders.