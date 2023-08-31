EXPOSED: How Oguta LG Sole Administrator Collected Bribe To Impose Town Union PG – Imo Community Protest

By Special Correspondent

There is serious crisis in Mgbala Agwa autonomous community, in Oguta Local Government Council Area of Imo State, over alleged imposition of one unrecognized person as the President General of the community.

Some villagers who protested on Thursday, 31, July in front of Imo Governmennt House, in Owerri, accused the Sole Administrator of throwing the Community into crisis.

The angry villagers told newsmen that the Council Sole Administrator, Ofile Ijeoma, and one Obinna Jimbo who was identified as the Development Center Coordinator of Agwa are behind the crisis in the area.

Speaking on their behalf, Chief Stephen Ajoku, the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, who is also a retired Army officer, accused Ofile Ijeoma of collecting money from undisclosed individuals to impose a president General to Mgbala Agwa people.

He cautioned the Sole Administrator, Ijeoma and his alleged associates to stop dragging their federal legislator, Eugene Dibiagwu into the crisis.

Hear him, “I am Chief Stephen Ajoku, the traditional Prime Minister, Mgbala Agwa. I am a retired Army Officer who served Nigeria Army For thirty years.

“I produced a senior military officer, a Maj. Currently serving at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, this is to say that I am a responsible man and my people love me.

“When I got the information yesterday that some people went on a protest against our honourable member, representing Oguta/Ohaji Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency, Eugene Dibiagwu I could not eat since yesterday.

“If Dibiagwu who is performing well in the National Assembly, and the first road in Mgbala Agwa is being constructed by Dibiagwu, when Mgbala Agwa was in Crisis, we were on exile but Dibiagwu put Sola street lights in the streets of the community. Now they are alleging that he is causing confusion.

“They went secretly and bribed the sole administrator of Oguta Local Government Area, Ofile Ijeoma with money that he should remove our able performing President General, Chidi Nwokeocha, which he secretly did, and imposed one unrecognized person who has no definite address.

“The lawmaker, Dibiagwu only told them that he can not change the PG now, as the Government is preparing for re-election.

“Dibiagwu only suggested that let everyone remain until after the election Governor because Mgbala Agwa people are supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In this case I am representing the chiefs as the Traditional Prime Minister, and the traditional rulers stood against imposition of any Town Union President. No body should drag Dibiagwu’s name into this crisis.

“Our Town Union President must remain, yes, must, must, must.

“The Said Obinna Jimbo’s appointment as Agwa Development Center Coordinator was facilitated by Dibiagwu, the honourable member, even though jumbo is not qualified.

“Now he is among those accusing Dibiagwu of becoming a bad man. Jimbo just want to install his boy who he said to be our PG.

“He should mention where he is living, he has no address no body knows him in the community. Let Canice Adibo, known as Land Priest, leave the Community leadership and go to Mgbala Agwa shrine where he is supposed to be.” The TPM said on behalf of the Protesting villagers.