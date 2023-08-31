Insecurity : Imo Govenor, Uzodinma Is Wrongfully Blackmailed – Frank Onwumere

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State, honourable Frank Onwumere has Exonerated Hope Uzodinma for wrongful accusations of causing insecurity in Imo State, by his critics from opposition parties.

Onwumere, who is Uzodinma’s aide on Parks, revealed that the governor only inherited the insecurity at the beginning of his Shared Prosperity Administration which started in the year 2020.

He made this statement while addressing newsmen who visited his office along Owerri Aba road, during a courtesy visit by Grassroots political Loyalists who were drawn across the twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Pastor Onwumere pointed some of the Govenor’s achievements, mostly roads construction and Human capital Development.

“Uzodinma never caused insecurity in Imo, he only inherited the insecurity when he took Over From Emeka Ihedioha, who was Sacked by the supreme Court in January 2020.

“Recall that when Ihedioha took over Office from Okorocha, he changed the existing security outfit in the state, he Sacked imo security outfits who assist the police and other security agencies in the state in curbing crimes In our local Communities.

“The governor Uzodinma came, he faced a whole lot of challenges, still yet he is making success and Making Imo great. People should stop Blackmailing the Governor, wrongly” Onwumere pointed.

He commended the Govenor for appointing credible personalities who are assisting him to ensure credible governance in Imo State.

He reassured that his political structure and loyalists will support the governor and work for his Victory in the forthcoming Imo governorship poll slated to hold by November 11, this year.