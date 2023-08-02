2 Killed As Armed Robbers, Police Battle In Imo

By Special Correspondent.

Two notorious armed robbers cum kidnappers said to be terrorizing Nekede in Owerri-West LGA of Imo have lost their lives during a gun duel between them and operatives of the Imo state police command.

According to a press release signed by the command’s Public Relation, Henry Okoye and issued on Thursday, the police was tipped about armed hoodlums attacking a young man along Umuezorokam Avu in Owerri west LGA of Imo in attempt to kidnap him, and the DPO of Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly mobilized his men and stormed the scene of the attack with the assistance of the local vigilante.

The release said that the kidnap victim was rescued alive after the hoodlums were maneuvered overpowered by the ever-gallant operatives of the command, using a vintage position.

Several weapons and ammunition including one locally-made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms, according to the release, were recovered from the neutralized hoodlums

