8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

2 Killed As Armed Robbers, Police Battle In Imo

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent.

Two notorious armed robbers cum kidnappers said to be terrorizing Nekede in Owerri-West LGA of Imo have lost their lives during a gun duel between them and operatives of the Imo state police command.

According to a press release signed by the command’s Public Relation, Henry Okoye and issued on Thursday, the police was tipped about armed hoodlums attacking a young man along Umuezorokam Avu in Owerri west LGA of Imo in attempt to kidnap him, and the DPO of Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly mobilized his men and stormed the scene of the attack with the assistance of the local vigilante.

The release said that the kidnap victim was rescued alive after the hoodlums were maneuvered overpowered by the ever-gallant operatives of the command, using a vintage position.

READ ALSO  Insecurity : Imo Govenor, Uzodinma Is Wrongfully Blackmailed - Frank Onwumere

Several weapons and ammunition including one locally-made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms, according to the release, were recovered from the neutralized hoodlums

“In a follow-up to a distress call received on Thursday, at about 1230hrs, from a good samaritan that he sighted hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons attacking a young man name(withheld) along Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West LGA with a machete in an attempt to kidnap him, the DPO in charge of Nekede Divisional headquarters swiftly mobilized his men and stormed scene with the assistance of the Local vigilantes.

“The hoodlums on sighting the Police immediately opened fire but were overwhelmed by the professionalism and stiff resistance showcased by the ever-gallant operatives who maneuvered into vintage position and returned fire.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Police Bust Another Robbery Gang, Recover Bags of Rice, Wheelbarrow, Motorcycles, Others

“In the ensuing gun duel, two of the criminal syndicates were neutralized while others escaped to the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate.

“On searching the neutralized hoodlums, one locally made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms were recovered in their possession.

“The victim was rescued with a deep machete cut on his hand and other parts of his body and was immediately rushed to Federal Medical Center Owerri, where he is currently receiving medical attention while the lifeless bodies of the neutralized hoodlums have been deposited at the morgue for preservation.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
EXPOSED: How Oguta LG Sole Administrator Collected Bribe To Impose Town Union PG – Imo Community Protest

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Subsidy Payment Is A Scam Says Soludo, Confirms Receiving N2Billion Palliatives From FG

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.