AMF Congratulates Ohanenye on Ministerial Appointment, Commends Tinubu’s Choice

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra APC Media Frontiers (AMF) has congratulated Barrister Uju Ohanenye on her appointment as the Minister for Women Affairs, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which was also recently confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement issued by the Convener of the group, Mazị Chidi Orjika, in which he also commended President Tinubu for recognizing Ohanenye’s exceptional qualifications and choosing her for the role.

While noting that Barr. Ohanenye, a senior lawyer and entrepreneur, brings a distinguished career and extensive experience to her new position, the AMF Convener added that the Minister’s nomination and confirmation did not come as a surprise, given her wealth of experience, humanitarian works, and notable contributions to philanthropy. He also recounted some acts of philanthropy shown by the Minister years before her appointment, including (singlehandedly) establishing health centers in some rural communities — a gesture he said, demonstrated her commitment to the welfare of the people.

According to Mazi Orjika, Barr. Ohanenye, being the first female presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has shattered barriers and defied expectations.

The AMF, while congratulating Barr. Ohanenye in her inauguration as a Minister today, also applauded the Minister’s trailblazing spirit, encouraging her to utilize her wealth of experience and compassion in her role as Minister for Women’s Affairs.

The statement read in part: “Aligned with the administration’s #RenewedHope Agenda, the Anambra APC Media Frontiers urges Ohanenye to prioritize the inclusion and empowerment of women in Nigeria. We believe that her appointment presents a significant opportunity to address the concerns and aspirations of women across the country.

“Moreover, we implore Ohanenye to ensure effective representation of Anambra State’s interests and work towards fruitful results for the people of Ndi Anambra. We express confidence in her ability to leverage her influence and tirelessly strive for positive change and progress in the state.

“We, as a group, and indeed loyal members of the Party in the state, stand ready to provide support and collaborate with Ohanenye in her endeavors. We are confident that under her leadership, the Ministry for Women’s Affairs will flourish and make substantial strides toward achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“As she is inaugurated today as the substantive Minister for Women’s Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we once again extend their heartfelt congratulations to her and wish her a successful tenure filled with remarkable achievements and impacts.”