Tension In Imo As Gunmen Kill Ex- Police Man, Wife

Crime
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Three gunmen on Sunday night killed a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Sampson Owobo and his wife in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was that the gunmen killed the couple while attempting to steal a bag containing money from them. The couple ran a Point Of Sale business and the money they made for the day was reportedly in the bag.

The incident occurred around 8 pm close to the office of Owerri Area Police Command.

The incident led to panic in the area forcing residents to scamper in search of safety.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen shot the couple at close range.

The eyewitness said the retired police officer was shot in the head while his wife was shot in the chest.

“The assailants were three in number; they were trying to steal from the couple,” the source said.

The husband reported died on the spot while the wife was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Henry Okoye, condemned the killing, adding that the commissioner had ordered an investigation into the incident.

