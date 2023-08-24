24 year old House wife kills four day old baby step son in Ningi

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi state police command have arrested Furera Abubakar ‘f’ 24yrs old of Bantu village, Ningi Local Government area of Bauchi State for the offence of culpable homicide when she allegedly murdered her step son a four day old baby .

A statement from SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) distributed to newsmen said “the incident was reported to the Ningi divisional police headquarters on the 19th of August, 2023 which revealed that the four-day-old baby was born on the 15th of August, 2023 and was murdered by the suspect Furera Abubakar on the 19th of August, 2023 before the naming ceremony.

Wakil said “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to The nursing mother (victim’s mother). The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

The liquid which was suspected to be corrosively affected, and led to the deterioration of the baby’s health eventually led to his death”.

He said “The investigation is discreetly ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged in court accordingly”