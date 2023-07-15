Patient’s lauds FCCPC on Patients’ Bill of Right in ATBUTH 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Some patient’s and their relatives have applauded and commended the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC role on demostication of Patients’ Bill of Right at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital ATBUTH in Bauchi.

In an interview with some of the patient’s on Friday expressed their joy and happiness over the development, Babangida Baba and Mustapha Baba sons of a woman patient on admission for diabetes disease at popular ward Sani Sami told our correspondent that they’ve confident now that the Patients’ Bill of Right was been demosticatated in the hospital.

According to them, “We’re strongly believed to witnessed a lot of changes from some staff attitude to the patient’s in the hospital. Urging the management to ensure full compliance of the Bill by all staff.

Corroborating, Mrs Joyce Gabriel from Shadawanka Barracks, said many patient’s have suffered different types of humiliation from the some staff in the hospital.

She said the non channel attitude is not restricted to only medical and paramedical personnel’s alone, but also the security personnel’s, where you can hardly see a day that the security guard didn’t cuaral with either a patient’s relatives or visitors, expecially at the Emergency Unit, Truma Centre.

Mrs Joyce appealed to the management to improve on its other facilities at the hospital as well as educating the staff on the new Bill, so as to have very good cordial relationship between staff and patient’s in the hospital.

She commended the giant stride efforts of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC for this great initiatives, saying it is timely due to the lingering challenges being faced by majority patient’s in the hospital.

Recall that the PBoR bills has three components that provided patient rights, patient responsibilities and provider responsibilities respectively, according to the executive chairman, Babatunde Irukera.

In his response, the Chief Medical Director CMD Dr Yusuf B Jibrin thanked the Commission for the visit and assure of the hospital redness and strict compliance.

Our correspondent reports that patient’s begins to experienced improvements on services two days after domestication of the Bill at the hospital.

