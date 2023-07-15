Study our education policy document before making criticisms, Kiru replies Doguwa

Advertisement

The immediate past administration in Kano state has said that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) government ought to have study its policy document on Free Education before making criticisms on it.

The former Commissioner of Education in the administration, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’idu Kiru made the assertion in response to a statement credited to the new commissioner of Education, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, where he was quoted to have said that the first ever Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education Policy left behind by the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was defective.

He advised Doguwa to relax, go through and understand the policy document which was produced by educational experts, policy administrators, technocrats, development partners, Non Governmental Organisations among others, before embarking on criticism.

Kiru also called on him to swing in to action by providing the basic needs of the schools under the ministry instead of turning into a government official with mouth diahorrea.

” I condemned in strong terms, the statements made by my friend and brother concerning the education policy we left behind in just less than two months in office, a duration I honestly described too short for a reasonable government to peruse and condemn a policy that was put in place by professionals in the education sector,” he stressed.

The former commissioner further noted that It is very unfortunate that the new commissioner is using political motives to condemn a document which he alone cannot produce.

He observed that this attempt by the NNPP government to rendering the education sector to a political casuality, is a deliberate policy to rubbish the tremendous successes recorded by Ganduje between 2015 and 2023.

Kiru stated that the NNPP government should stop the rantings and do the needful by building on the successes recorded in the past eight years by the Ganduje administration.

The former commissioner noted that in 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) government assumed office, it met an education system that had not kept with it’s rapidly growing school age population, decayed infrastructure and unacceptably low academic performance.

He said Ganduje’s deft move to address the situation within six months in office left no one in doubt over his desires to revolutionize the moribund system.

Kiru noted with satisfaction that the various interventions by the former administration produced desired results.

