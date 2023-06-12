Gunmen killed one abducted three, Police comb Bauchi bush in search of abducted traditional rulers

Advertisement

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has combed Balma Forest in Ningi Local Government Area of the state in search of two abducted traditional rulers.

Our correspondent learn that the two traditional rulers, the Village Head of Balma and Mai Anguwan Bakutunbe as well as one other person were abducted in two separate incidents , the gunmen shoot one person ti death the incident which occurred within a few hours interval between late Saturday to early Sunday morning.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of

the Command SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, said, “The Bauchi State Police Command on Sunday received a report from the Balma outstation in Ningi LGA that some unknown gunmen stormed the village.

“They shot sporadically and took away the village head, one Alh Hussaini Saleh who is 48-year-old to an unknown destination.

“One Haruna Jibrin was shot in the head by the gunmen. When the Police received the distress call, a team of policemen was drafted to the scene, they rescued the victim and rushed him to the General Hospital, Ningi and was receiving treatment. He was later confirmed dead by a medical.

“Presently, the police in Ningi Division are combing the bush trying to see how they can rescue the two abducted Village Heads alive.”

Wakil said the second Village Head was also abducted .

In his account of the incident The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Zubairu, said that the traditional ruler of Balma was sitting with people in his palace when the kidnappers who were three in number arrived in a car, stormed his palace and forcefully took him away.

Zubairu said that one of the victims, “Alh Haruna Dan OC, came back home on his motorcycle and was going to enter his house when the kidnappers saw him and shot him, which led to his death.”

He urged the people of the local government to continue praying for peace and to cooperate with the security forces to achieve peace in the area.

He assured that the local government has already reported the incident to the relevant authorities to take action.

According to him, at the local government level, we have taken action to ensure that the military officers in Jimi town are returned to reduce the occurrence of these acts of terrorism.

Residents of the area said the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person when they attacked Balma Village.

They also abducted three people including two traditional rulers.

A resident of Balma town who didn’t want to be mentioned said the gunmen attacked the village at about 11.00 pm on Saturday and operated till the early hours of Sunday.

He said that as soon as the assailants who were armed with heavy guns arrived in the town, they went directly to the Sarki’s house and shot sporadically into the air to scare the villagers away.

According to him, after they kidnapped the Sarki and left, one Alh Haruna Dan OC was found lying down after they shot him in the neck.

He said the victim was then rushed to the Ningi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Similarly, the gunmen on Saturday night stormed Bakutunbe village and kidnapped two people, the neighborhood leader, Idris Mai Unguwa, and another man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya who is about 45 years old.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted their families and demanded the sum of N8 million each as ransom.

This is coming barely one week after two Fulani men, Alhaji Malami in Ware Ware village and Buba Kwancikwaniya in Yelwa village were kidnapped in the same Ningi LGA.

