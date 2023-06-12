Fear in Gadau as thugs stab varsity student

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Pandemonium broke out in Gadau town headquarters of Itas Hadsu Local Government Area of Bauchi State on as a student of the state owned Sa”adu Zungur University located in the town was stabbed and sustained serious injuries in his hand.

The victim who is a Bio Chemistry student of the varsity gave his name as Safiyanu Adamu was said to have had a disagreement while playing Football matches between Green White Green House and GT House.

Safiyanu alleged on his Hospital bed that during the match one person called “lado went to their House and brought two knives stabbed him on his hand which resulted to the serious injury he sustained..

“Students and good Samaritan rescued him and took him to Hospital they were asked to brought a Policeman ,they brought a Policeman before they gave him a first aid treatment ,but because Gadau Hospital can’t treat his hand they were refered to , Federal Medical Center Azare.



Many students that spoke to Journalists alleged that the issue of thuggery and phone snatching become alarming in Gadau town , and they beg the government ,security agencies and School authorities to address the problems.

The actions of thugs and miscreants instill fear in the minds of many varsity students and residents in the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil said he will contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area over incident before he will get back to us.

A Policeman in Itas Gadau said that the police made frantic efforts to curtail the incident from degenerating into violence.

He said peace has finally returned to the community and the town everything is normal.

