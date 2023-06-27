EBONYI: Without Writing Jamb, I Wouldn’t Be What I Am Today Courtesy Of Imo Library- Commissioner Omari Omaka_

Advertisement

…Pledge To Restore State library To Intl’ Standard

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Ebonyi state, Prof. Omari Omaka has pledged to restore the state library to International standard.

Prof. Omari made the promise at his office Monday, during a courtesy visit by the SSA on Library Development, Barr. Nwoga Pius, at Centenary City, Abakiliki.

The Commissioner emphasized that without the library, the reading culture is nowhere and progress of a society likely stagnated. He also revealed that the Imo State library prepared him for Jamb during Secondary school.

“Be assured that the reading culture of Ebonyians will be fully restored. I must agree with you that without the library, the reading culture is nowhere.

“I recall in those days inside the Secondary school we had a good library. I needed to write Jamb, the library at Aba, Port Harcourt road was very rich, and it really helped me well to prepare for Jamb. The rest is history, because without writing that Jamb I wouldn’t have been what I am today, courtesy of that library,” Prof. Omari stated.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Library Development, Barr. Nwoga Pius stated that his aim of visiting is to liase with the Commissioner on how to revitalize the State library, as the facility is in poor condition.

Reacting Commissioner Omari reassured that Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is prepared to overhaul the Education system, and ensure that education in Ebonyi state meets International standard.

He equally said, “We are here to help His Excellency achieve that. I am willing to collaborate with any person, particularly the library, Universities and all Tertiary Institutions, and it will be replicated in all the institutions across the state. Also, Staff Welfare of various institutions will be improved,” Omari added.

