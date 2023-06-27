NPC solicits media support on 2023 census in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Population Commission NPC has solicited for more support from the media chief executives on 2023 Population and Housing Census in the State.

The Bauchi State Federal Commissioner, Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Darazo made the appeal while briefing the head of media executives on the Commissions’ postponement of 2023 exercise at a breakfast meeting in Bauchi.



Darazo explained that the postponement of the 2023 PHC would have yield results contrary to the negative impression that the postponement might affect the successful conduct of the exercise.

He appealed to the media organizations to help in enlightening the citizens on programme and policies of the Commission across the 20 LGAs.

The Federal Commissioner, disclosed that the Commission had so far spend two hundred billion naira in 9 years from 2014 to date on it’s preparations for the 2023 exercise in the Country.

He explained that the two hundred billion naira was spend on series of activities such as; Enumeration Area Democation EAD, test run of equipment machines and logistics, training and retraining of personnel and adhoc staff, payment of stipends 62,000 facilities among others.

Darazo, said that the the exercise is still on course only that the Commission is now awaiting for approval date from the Federal Government on next line of action.

While commending on the significant contribution and support given to the Commission by the journalists in the State, Darazo urged to maintain the tempo.

On the part of challenges, the Federal Commissioner expressed dismay over last minute rush attitude of some State indigenes who are with the habits of coming late in the exercise and demanding to be enrolled in the program.

Earlier, the state Director of the Commission Malam Hudu Babale said the objective of the breakfast meeting is to update the media executives on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census and the next steps forward in the light of the postponement of the Census.

He appreciated the Media Exercutives and assured that the Commission will continue to partner the media organizations towards promoting its overall objectives.

Other highlights of the event was questions and answers as well as suggestions for a way forward by the participants.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ, Comrade Umar Sa’idu thanked the management of the Commission for organising such a interactive sessions, said its timely.

He assured the Commission of the State Media organisations for continues support in covering all activities of the Commission with a view to achieve the desired set objectives.

He however, drawn attention of the Commission to give much emphasis particularly on Radio and television jingles with a view to enlighten, educating and informing the people in the rural dwellers to know about the activities of the Commission.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting saw the presence of eight media executives of Bauchi Radio Corporation BRC, Bauchi State Television BATV, Globe FM, News Agency of Nigeria NAN, Nigeria Television Authority NTA, Albarka Radio, African Independent Television AIT, representatives from National Orientation Agency NOA and State Ministry of Information respectively.

