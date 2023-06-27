Reactions As Soludo Bans Anambra Teachers from Holding Meetings

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Reactions have trailed the ban on meetings of the members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Anambra State, by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo, through the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, placed an indefinite ban on all meetings of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Anambra State, with effect from Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

According to her, the ban was as a result of what she described as a “show of shame” exhibited by members of the Union during their State Wing Executive Committee meeting held at the Teachers’ House in Awka, the State capital, on Tuesday June 6, 2023.

The Commissioner further noted that ban was predicated on the need to avoid breakdown of Law and Order in the State, while adding that “the ban remains in force, pending the settlement of the internal wranglings bedeviling the Union in Anambra State, by the National body of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.”

She also cautioned everyone to be guided accordingly.

Meanwhile, the said ban has continued to generate a chain of reactions and counter-reactions from both teachers in the State and social media users.

While some described the ban as a breach of democracy and infringement on the fundamentals human rights of the Anambra Teachers; some others upheld it as a step in the right direction, arguing that the Union in the State has since been headed by a retired teacher who refused to leave office since after his retirement, on the claim of being given an extension of service by former Governor Willie Obiano.

Some, in their reactions, also lamented that the teaching profession was becoming unsustainable because of the very low pay, urging the government should look into the problem; while others even questioned the relevance of NUT in today’s realities.

See some of the reactions below:

Related