Ebonyi To Establish Drug Distribution Centre

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Government is to establish a mega Drug Distribution Center in the State to curb drug abuse and misuse.

Governor Francis Nwifuru disclosed this while addressing members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The Governor noted that the centre when completed will further enhance access and delivery of quality drugs to Ebonyi Citizens in record time.

“You requested for Drug Distribution Center as it is in Kano, Kaduna and Anambra, I am interested and I direct the Commissioner for Health to ensure that the construction starts before the end of next week.”

He called on members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter to brace up in the fight against infiltration of quacks in order to save Citizens from consequences of wrong usage of drugs.

“I must tell you that I am happy that you are here, happy because the visit is apt. We have a serious challenge, we enacted a Law in 2019, anti-quackery but that law has not been fully operational and it will be operational this time around,” Nwifuru said.

The Governor also affirmed his preparedness to roll out drug revolving scheme to ensure proactive dispensing of drugs to any part of the State.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, Pharmacist Benard Anasi commended the Governor for his approval for the recruitment of 39 Pharmacists into the Health Sector and assured of their readiness to render technical support to the Government in implementing it’s agenda in the Sector.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are here to pledge our solidarity and support to your efforts of building bridges of friendship across professional bodies to improve the wellbeing of our people.We are very grateful to His Excellency for graciously approving the employment of 39 pharmacists and other health professionals to bring health closer to Ebonyians,” he added.