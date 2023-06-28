AVG Reacts As Suspected Vigilante Operatives Allegedly Kill Keke Driver in Anambra, Dump Body in River

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra Vigilante Services has reacted to the reports making the rounds on the alleged abduction and killing of a tricycle driver by suspected members of the Ojoto Community Vigilante.

Recall that a report started making the rounds on Wednesday, June 28, saying that one Christian Oluchukwu Onah, an Enugu-born commercial tricyclist residing in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was killed by the Ojoto Community Vigilante members who also allegedly threw his corpse into a river and resold his tricycle to another person.

The report read: “Police operatives from Ogidi Division, Anambra State have arrested the Ojoto community vigilante commander and two others for the kidnap and murder of a tricycle operator, Christian Oluchukwu Onah.

“Onah, a 25-year-old tricycle rider from Ovoko community, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State but residing in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, was declared missing on 28th May, 2023 when he failed to return after going out for the day’s business of tricycle riding transportation.

“His neighbour in Oba had raised alarm over his whereabouts and subsequently reported to the police. The owner of the tricycle the missing Christian was riding under hire purchase agreement engaged the services of a security tracker that eventually yielded positive fruits leading to the arrest of a man in possession of the missing tricycle used by Christian.”

Continuing, the report said, “On further interrogation, the man confessed buying the keke from Ojoto community vigilante operatives. When the police arrested the vigilante that sold the Keke to him, he also subsequently mentioned the vigilante commander as the one who masterminded the abduction and subsequent killing of Christian and allegedly throwing his corpse at Mmili John Ojoto, a popular river in that side of the community.

“Christian’s father, Emmanuel Onah who raised alarm over the brutal murder of his struggling young son has called for justice over the heinous act and lamented that another painful aspect of the ugly story is that the perpetrators have refused to disclose where they actually buried his son.

“While calling for a thorough investigation, fishing out of all who had a hands in the killing, and total justice over the murder, he appealed to the police for diligent prosecution, leading also to recovery of his son’s body.

“When contacted for confirmation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochi said he has not been briefed over the incident. He promised to reach out to the Police Division concerned for proper update.

“But a senior police officer from Ogidi Division who pleaded anonymity disclosed to the reporter that Ojoto community stakeholders were interested in the matter while police have intensified efforts to arrest some other indigenes in the community mentioned as collaborators by the suspects already in custody.”

However, when contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson of the Anambra Vigilante Services, Mr. Nweke Nweke, who said he was yet to be briefed by either the Ojoto Vigilante Group or the community leaders, further noted that they needed to find out if the said local vigilante operatives are genuine vigilante operatives or part of those people who wield Pump Action guns around and impersonate as vigilantes, but are not known to the AVG.

He said, “I have not been briefed on the development by either the Ojoto Vigilante Group or the community leaders as to ascertain whether the suspects are among those wielding pump action guns but are not known to AVG. However, I will reach you back as soon as I establish contact with Ojoto community leadership.”