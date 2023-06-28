In Anambra, Commission Orders Suspension of Obosi Palace Secretary Over Murder Case, Insecurity

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission (ATJPC) has directed the immediate and indefinite suspension of Mr Shadrach Okenwa, the Palace Secretary to H.R.H., Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi Idemili North Local Government Area of the State from office.

The Commission gave the order on Tuesday in Awka, during a public hearing on the causes of insecurity in Anambra communities.

The ATJPC was constituted by the Gov. Charles Soludo by in June

2022 under the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Anambra State to inquire into the violent agitations and restiveness in the state.

The Commission is Chaired by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary.

In a statement signed by the chairman, ATJPC said an Anambra High Court sitting in Ogidi and presided over by Hon. Justice Arinze Akabua, on March 16, 2017, entered a judgment against Okenwa and others for the shooting and killing of Obiesie Anaekwu on Dec. 5, 2012.

It said in the case with suit no. HID/MISC.30/2013 between Mrs. Ifeoma Helen Anaekwu and Obiesie Michael Anaekwu vs. State Security Service and 11 Others. The respondents included Okenwa, who was sued as Igwe Obosi’s Palace Secretary.

“The court found as a fact that the named respondents, including Mr Okenwa, were indeed present at Nkpor Junction on Dec. 12, 2012 during the attack and shooting of the applicants leading to injury and trauma to the 1st applicant and the death of the 2nd applicant.

“This finding of fact by a competent court of law remains in force and has not been set aside.

“The suspension takes immediate effect.

“The Commission took a very dim view of the fact that over six years after this specific finding of fact

by a court of law, Mr Shedrack Okenwa continues to hold the office of Igwe Obosi’s Palace Secretary,

“His continued occupation of that office is an avoidable source of distrust in the community as well as disobedience of a court judgment,” it said.

The Commission said Igwe Iweka in a sworn testimony before the Commission consented to the order of the suspension of Okenwa in the terms ordered by the Commission and would transmit the letter effectuating the suspension.

The Commission called on Igwe Obosi to transmit the letter of Okenwa suspension from the office of Palace Secretary to its Secretariat within 48 hours.

In his testimony, Igwe Iweka said insecurity and killings in Obosi were a fallout of a combination of cult gang fights, hard drugs dealings and animosities relating to his ascension to the throne in 2012.

He said Obosi had become so unsafe such that he had escaped four assassination attempts while many had lost their lives, including the immediate-past President General of the town.

He said he had waged war against drug and narcotic trafficking in the area but had not received the desired cooperation from the institutions responsible for checking the crime.

Other testifiers from Obosi decried the abandonment of the White Paper on Obosi Administrative Panel of Inquiry submitted in 2016 saying that implementation of the recommendations would address, to a large extent, the crux of matter on Obosi insecurity.