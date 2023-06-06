Chairman of the Oil prospecting Local Government Commends PDP Governors’ Forum 

By Umar Usman Duguri

The chairman of the oil prospecting local government Alkaleri local Government area council, comrade Bala Ibrahim Mahmoud commended senator Bala Mohamed for his recent election victory as the newly chairman PDP Governors’ Forum in penultimate week based on party loyalty and service to humanity.

The chairman made the commendation in a congratulatory message to the Governor address to various media outlet. According to the him, “The election of Governor Bala as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum is a good development that happened to the party in recent time based on competence and proven integrity.

Comrade Bala further said “ Your Excellency Sir, your emergence as the chairman PDP Governors’ forum clearly demonstrates your leadership qualities, Transparency, commitment, Dedication, and absolute loyalty to the party, PDP for many years. We in Alkaleri local Government are proud to associate with you and your administration for laudable developmental projects statewide, among which are; the Seventy five naira N 75,000.000.00 empowerment grant disbursed to each of the twenty local government of which the beneficiary are youth and women, the construction of 38 district Head’s palace and the provision of vehicle’s to them, construction of Village Head’s too, construction of bye pass in Alkaleri metropolis, construction of Burga in Tafawa Balewa and Duguri in Alkaleri, the Urban Renewal Project, the mass 2500 Housing projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, the Educational transformation, agricultural revolution, coordinated investment anchored on modern techniques.

Governor Bala’s Led PDP Governors Forum will rekindle hope for the PDP. He is a passionate and committed members of the party founded on experience, he will provide a purposeful leadership to the forum and renew hope for the party and Nigerians,” he opined.

He prayed for May Allah in his infinite mercy grant the Governor the wisdom to spearhead the forum to greater heights.