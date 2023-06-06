Nnewi South Mayor, Aniagboso Rallies Grassroots Support for Soludo’s Govt, APGA

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso, has called on the people of the Council Area and Anambra State at large to keep supporting the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to enable it achieve its vision for the state.

Hon. Aniagboso made the call while addressing some members and stakeholders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Amichi Ward 2, Nnewi South Local Government Area, where he also urged the Party members to remain faithful, steadfast and committed towards the growth of the Party in the Local Government, the State and beyond.

According to the TC Chairman, the only ways through which APGA would continue to grow from strength to strength is by total commitment and obedience to the vision and canons of the Party by its members, as well as through the promotion of the Party’s ideology in every part of the country.

While noting that APGA has come to stay in Anambra, Hon. Aniagboso further rallied more grassroots supports for Governor Soludo’s administration in the State, to enable it succeed and perform beyond expectation, having shown a great prospect in its first one year. He added that the Governor had come with the vision to transform the State into a liveable and prosperous homeland, which, he said, can only be achieved through the support of the people, including the people in the grassroots.

He also congratulated an indigene of the community and former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Anambra State, Chief Maja Umeh, on his reappointment as a member of the Board of Trustees of APGA, describing his appointment as meritorious.

The Executive members and other stakeholders of the APGA in Amichi Ward 2 were all present at the well-attended meeting.

Photo credit: Uchenna Umeh

