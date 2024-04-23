8.4 C
BREAKING: Imo Former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha Dumps PDP

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

One time governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has resigned his membership from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihedioha is ex- deputy speaker and Chief whip of the Nigeria House of Representatives.

He made his resignation from the party known through a letter addressed to the Ward chairman of his Mbutu ward, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The letter dated 23, April, 2024 and endorsed by him, titled resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday.

His resignation letter partly read; “since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the Development and transformation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As one of the founding members, all these years, I have taken pride in fact that PDP is a party that always look inward for internal reform and provide credible leadership for the people.

“It is in light of the forgoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from PDP.”

It could be recalled that Chief Ihedioha governed Imo from (May 2019- Jan 2020) before he was sacked by the Apex Court, which declared APC candidate Hope Uzodimma the authentic winner of the Imo Governorship poll in 2019.

