Imo: “Ihedioha Already In APC, Remaining His Open Declaration” – Loyalist Reacts To Nwaogwugwu’s Threat

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Dr. Jonah Ugo, an ardent Loyalist of Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to Uzodimma’s APC publicist, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu’s threat to resign his membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress if the former Governor of Imo State join APC.

Dr. Ugo, who is also a leader of APC in Amaike ward, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, revealed that the former Governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha has already joined the ruling All Progressives Congress and Uzodimma, remaining his open declaration which he is expected to do in a very short time.

Jonah, a one time Legislative Aide to ex deputy speaker of Imo State House Of Assembly made this known on Wednesday, through a Political online media platform.

It could be recalled that Dr. Ugo supported Ihedioha in 2019 Imo Governorship Poll, and till date, he remains loyal to the ex Governor who was sacked by the Supreme Court judgement of Jan, 2020 that invalidated Ihedioha’s mandate.

He advised that no person should stop Ambrose Nwaogwugwu’s Purported resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where Nwaogwugwu served as the deputy director of media, APC State campaign council in the 2023 Imo Governorship Poll, won by Hope Uzodimma, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said; Ihedioha’s membership with APC is certain. Challenging Nwaogwugwu to prepare his resignation letter from APC.

“IS BETTER U NWAOGWUGWU TO START PREPARING FOR UR RESIGNATION LETTER:: THE FASTER U DO THE BETTER FOR U BECAUSE HIS EXELLENCY EMEKA IHEDIOHA IS ALREADY IN APC REMAINING HIS OPEN DECLARATION:: NO PERSON SHOULD STOP HIM NWAOGWUGWU TO RESIGN PLS HE IS 💯 FREE TO RESIGN THE DOORS ARE MUCH OPEN FOR HIM” Ugo said.

