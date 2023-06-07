Benue catechist caught with female corpse flees

A Catechist from St. Martins Parish, Mbape in Adikpo deanery, the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State is said to be currently at large following the death of a lady suspected to be her lover. The catechist, identified as Oliver Vershima, was said to have fled after he was caught with the corpse of the lady.

He was said to be planning to dispose of the body of the lady when he was caught but he still managed to escape.

A resident of the community, who identified himself simply as Terhemba, told journalists on Tuesday that the incident happened last Saturday.

He said the catechist, who was assigned to work at St. Agustine Zone, Jov Mbahura, was caught with a lady’s corpse around 7pm on Saturday.

Terhemba said, “On questioning him, it was discovered that he (Oliver) had impregnated the lady and they tried to terminate the pregnancy but in the process, the lady lost her life early hours of the day (Saturday).

“To conceal this, the catechist hid the corpse inside his room until night so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught while trying to carry the body out of the village but he later escaped.”

He said though the lady’s identity was yet to be ascertained, it was believed that she was from a neighbouring community.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said the corpse of the lady had been recovered and deposited at a morgue.

“The corpse of the young girl, who was said to have visited her man friend, was recovered and taken to the mortuary after a report was received but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away,” Anene said.

The PPRO said an investigation was ongoing as the cause of death was yet unknown.