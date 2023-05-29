I Will Do Right To All Without Fear Or Favour – Gov. Nwifuru Francis

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The newly inaugurated Governor of Ebonyi state. Rt Hon. Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru have vowed to treat Ebonyians right while discharging his official duty

The Governor stated this Monday, during his acceptance speech at Pa Ngene Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

“I, Nwifuru Francis Ogbonnia do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will defend the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In all circumstances, I will do right to all, without fear or favour”,

“That I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal my affairs to any person, any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to any as Governor of Ebonyi state”. He stated

In his handover speech, former Governor Ebonyi state, David Nweze Umahi appreciated Ebonyians for their contributions towards the success recorded during his administration. He equally prayed for his successor, Hon Ogbonnia Nwifuru, and encouraged Ebonyians to give the Governor all the support needed to effectively discharge his duties.

