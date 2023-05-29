Disquiet In Anambra. As Fleeing Gunmen Enter Awka Capital. 5 Camps Allegedly Discovered

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Two weeks after the Anambra state Joint Task Force on Security launched man hunt of the perpetrators of the attack on the staff of the US Embassy in Osamala – Atani axis of Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state, the fleeing terrorist gangs have been reportedly spotted in Awka Capital City environs.

The gunmen who also fled from Uli – Amawka towns in Ihiala local government area have also sneaked into the capital city along with their colleagues from Umunze – Okigwe – Isuiochi towns in Anambra and Abia states and were said to have established five operational camps in those areas closer to Awka Capital .

Recall that the Joint Task Force had stormed their respective camps after the Ogbaru incident and according to the Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng two persons were arrested while the rest of the gang fled their camps to yet to be identified location.

According to sources their camps were alleged to be spotted at Agu Awka burrow pit before Finotel hotel as well as the Enugu Onyia boundary of Enugu state linking Ufuma in Orumba North local government area.

It was equally gathered that neighboring towns in Awka Capital such as Isuanocha – Mgbakwu Communities where there are tick forests in Awka North council area have been experiencing the clandestine activities of the suspected gunmen who have been terrorizing villagers .

During the evenings they reportedly sneak into town anchoring around Unizik junction, Ekeh Awka main market robbing motorists and Point Of Service operators of their money as well as snatching vehicles heading towards Okpuno – Abakaliki road axis .

Similarly their operations were reported along Awka – Isiagu – Nibo – Mbaukwu close to forest gully between Agulu and Mbaukwu roads as unsuspecting motorists run into to them believing that the are security operatives while they are gunmen on police and military uniforms .

Two weeks ago at Egbeagu village in Amansea two persons were killed as well as at Ruban/ NUJ junction respectively a development that has created uneasy calm in those flash points.

So far eight vehicles have been allegedly snatched by the gunmen most of them Sienna and SUV trucks while the owners are forced to make phone money transfers or hold them hostage until their relatives complete payment of ransoms .

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that though the Command is not aware of the presence of the fleeing gunmen the command is going to escalate the report in order to alert the public.

“Thank you for this information and we are going to escalate this report so that the public would be vigilant and security conscious as they move about and even though we are not aware it is good that we take proactive measures ahead of any eventualities” he said

Also the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikaodi Anaghara expressed the state government’s battle readiness to nip the gunmen on the board adding that the Joint Task Force as well as members of the Anambra Vigilante Group have commenced twenty four hours operations in those areas while reassuring residents and visitors to Awka Capital City the safety of their lives and property.

