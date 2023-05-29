Nwifuru Sworn in As New Ebonyi State Governor

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Rt Hon Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru have been sworn in as Governor of Ebonyi state.

The new Governor was sworn in Monday, during inauguration at Pa Ngene Oruta, Stadium, Abakaliki.

Governor Nwifuru during his acceptance speech vowed to treat Ebonyians right while discharging his official duty

“I, Nwifuru Francis Ogbonnia do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will defend the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In all circumstances, I will do right to all, without fear or favour”,

“That I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal my affairs to any person, any matter which shall be brought under my consideration or shall become known to any as Governor of Ebonyi state”. He stated

In his handover speech, former Governor Ebonyi state, David Nweze Umahi appreciated Ebonyians for their contributions towards the success recorded during his administration. He equally prayed for his successor, Hon Ogbonnia Nwifuru, and encouraged Ebonyians to give the Governor all the support needed to effectively discharge his duties.

