Eight People Died In Bauchi Accident

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Eight people have been killed, Seven injured in a lone crash that occured at Kili village along Darazo-Kari Road in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps FRSC State Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, made the confirmation in the First Incident Report he sent to reporters today in Bauchi, Abdullahi said , the crash which occurred last night around 12:02am involved a grey Volkswagen Sharon Minibus, in which eight people lost their lives, seven others sustained various degrees of injury in the crash.

He said the commercial vehicle, which was in the fleet of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, had the number plate, BCH 465 XA.

Abdullahi said 15 people — four male adults, six female adults, two male children and three female children, were in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

“The crash was caused by a tyre burst, which made the driver lose control of the steering.

