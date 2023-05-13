Breaking News: ECWA Pastor, Others Killed As Unknown Gunmen Invade Nasarawa

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that another attack from the killer herdsmen has occurred in Nasarawa inside the Karu Communities.

The attack left several killed and injured. In particular, a man of God was killed.

The pastor in-charge of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Takalafia in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Rev. Daniel Danbeki was killed in the attack. This includes 32 people that were killed along with 50 houses that were set ablaze.

Nasarawa State has been on the receiving end of the killer herdsmen attack of recent years. Particularly that border areas shared with Benue State. The security apparatus of the State and federal government has not been able to checkmate the deadly violence against the indigenous communities and Christians.

