Aviation: Senate directs Minister to halt planned demolition of agencies’ offices in Lagos 

By Lateef Taiwo

The Senate Tuesday directed the Minister of Aviation , Senator Hadi Sirika to stop forthwith, planned demolition of some Aviation agencies ‘ offices and headquarters in Lagos pending outcome of intervention being made by its committee on Aviation .

Resolution of the Senate to this effect , followed a motion moved by Senator Biodun Olujimi ( PDP Ekiti South)) , on urgent need of Senate intervention on the intending warning strike by Aviation Unions .

Olujimi in the motion called the attention of the Senate to intending warning strike by the Union of Air Transport Employees , Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria , Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals , National Association of Aircrafts Pilots and Engineers etc ,

She noted that the strikes have become too many and too frequent to be let low as issues in contention are not new some of which according to her , have lingered for over eight years with several agreements signed between the unions and government but not honoured .

She pointedly stated that continuous threats of outright demolition of the Aviation agencies (FAAN, NCAA and NAMA Headquarters) in Lagos by the Ministry without making reasonable provisions for befitting alternative offices , is making the affected unions to fight back through strike actions.

She therefore urged the Senate to intervene in the matter by mandating its committee to interface with all stakeholders for possible way out of the crisis.

After exhaustive debate on the motion , the Senate mandated its committee on Aviation , chaired by Senator Olujimi , to organize round table discussion with all parties involved in the crisis .

Specifically , the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan , in his remarks , said : “Aviation being the face of the country , must not be allowed to run into crisis .

” Our committee should intensify efforts towards nipping in the bud any action that may result into strike action by the aviation unions and also , prevent the unions from embarking on any strike action “

