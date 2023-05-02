BREAKING: Abia State House Of Assembly Speaker, Orji Impeached

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Honourable Chinedum Orji, the Speaker of Abia state House of Assembly, has been impeached.

Although, the reasons for his impeachment was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, thenewscorner gathered that members of the House, had an emergency session on Tuesday where they concluded his impeachment process.

The member representing Umuahia East state constituency, Chukwudi Apugo, according to reports, moved the motion for his impeachment and was seconded by Okey Ike of Umunneochi constituency.

Orji, son of the former governor if Abia state, represents Umuahia Central at the chamber and lost his election for Ikwuano/Umuahia-north/Umuahia-south federal House of Representatives to Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party.

He was said to have polled a total number of 35, 196 votes to lose to his rival, Obi Aguocha of the LP who got 48,199 votes.

The impeached speaker is yet to make an official statement regarding the development.

