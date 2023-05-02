Reps Summon Minister of Foreign Affairs Over Evacuation Efforts in Sudan

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Speaker of The House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has summoned the minister of Foreign Affairs as well as officials from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to give an account of the status of evacuation efforts of Nigerians in Sudan.

The Speaker Mr Gbajabiamila issued the summon said the house is aware of ongoing difficulties with the evacuation efforts and the federal government’s response to the developments in the Republic of Sudan.

According to the speaker, the house is also mindful that some of the difficulties flow from interagency disagreements arising from overlapping mandates and the absence of established operational guidelines for such circumstances.

“While our priority is to ensure the welfare and well-being of our fellow citizens caught in this war, we must further revisit the statutory and other frameworks that have left us seemingly unprepared to respond promptly and effectively”

“The conflict in the Republic of Sudan reminds us once more of the fragility of nations. In pursuing our political objectives, we must never lose sight of the fundamental truth that in war, everybody loses; in peace, everybody can win.

Gbajabiamila added that all personal, partisan and sectional interests must always succumb to the overriding interest of ensuring the unity and stability of Nigeria.

