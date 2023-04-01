We’ll Consolidate On Our Successes – Bala Mohd

Advertisement

As he receives certificate of return

By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated his commitment towards provision of good governance for the total transformation of the state.

He was speaking during when he alongside his running mate Honorable Auwal Jatau and 31 members-elect of the Bauchi State House of Assembly were issued with the certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today at the Commission headquarters, Bauchi.

He commended the electoral body and officials for their transparency and doggedness in the process, saying the security apparatus deserve accolades for ensuring peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Governor Bala appreciated the traditional rulers and religious leaders for their contributions, saying now that the campaigns and elections are over, hands must be put together to ensure good governance is provided to citizenry.

He added that his victory would not make him rude nor arrogant, hence the need collaborate with politicians from across the parties for the actualization of the new Bauchi state.

Earlier speaking, the Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Mohammed Alkali reiterated the readiness of the Commission to conducting free,fair and credible elections for the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy.

Related