2023 poll; Crisis Rocks Bauchi APC State Chairman, Babayo suspended, ex Gov. Mohammed, Minister of education, Adamu Adamu, face disciplinary actions

By Abdulateef Taiwo

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress ( A PC), on Saturday assumed full dimension as the state chairman of the party Babayo Misau was suspended from office for an alleged anti- party activities during the March 18th governorship election in Bauchi state.

Announcing the suspension on Saturday, in Bauchi at a press conference, Ibrahim Lawan Zango, the ward chairman of kukadi/ Gundari ward Misau, told journalists that the suspension was effected by the ward for an alleged ” involvement of Babayo , the All Progressive Congress ( APC), chairman in anti – party activities”

In another press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Haruna Garus Gololo, an APC chieftain from Bauchi state while throwing his weight behind the suspension of Babayo also alleged that the party lost the Governorship election in Bauchi to anti- party activities, manipulations and rigging by members of the All Progressive Congress ( APC), entrusted with the responsibility of working for the victory of the party.

” Apart from the state chairman, Babayo Misau, the Minister of education Adamu, Adamu, the former governor of the state M A , all worked against the party, the chairman was invited to a meeting at the government House along with other APC members by the governor and they were all in attendance on how to work for the opposition ” he alleged.

” They are now lobbying for ministerial appointments after working against the party. One had expected after the primary the other contestants would collapse their structure to support the winner, but that was the situation in Bauchi, we had two Coordinators, one loyal to the minister of education and the other one to the party”

” We are calling for the investigation of Adamu Adamu, Nura Manusoro, former governor MA, and the suspended state chairman Ibrahim Zango Misau, to account for the Billions of naira sent to Bauchi for the elections, because they did not use the money for the elections ”

The APC chieftain called on the president elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Shetima to be weary of those lobbying for ministerial appointments from Bauchi state as many of them never work for the party during the elections.

