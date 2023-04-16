Labour Party Candidate Unseats 3-Term PDP House Of Reps Member In Anambra

Advertisement

INEC on Sunday declared Mr Afam Ogene, candidate of Labour Party (LP), winner of Saturday’s Ogbaru federal constituency supplementary election in Anambra.

With his victory, Ogene unseated the three-term incumbent House of Representatives member for the constituency, Mr Chukwuma Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the results at Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area, INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji, said Ogene polled 10,851 votes to defeat Onyema who polled 10,619 votes.

He added that Mr Arinze Awogu of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 10,155 votes as the second runner-up.

“Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election,’’ Ubaorji said.

INEC declared the initial election held on Feb. 25 inconclusive because of infractions and pockets of violence.

