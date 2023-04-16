Labour Party Will Provide Credible Leadership, Reclaim Its Governorship In Enugu – Spokesman

Advertisement

The Labour Party (LP) says it will provide credible and people-focused leadership at the Enugu State House of Assembly, to bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Dr Mcginger Ibeneme, Spokesperson, Labour Party Enugu State, said this on Sunday while reacting to the Oji River State Constituency Supplementary Election won by his party.

Presently, with the supplementary election win, the Labour Party has a majority of 14 out of the 24 seats of the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Ibeneme said that the party was also working hard to reclaim its governorship mandate, which was willingly and freely given by the people of Enugu State.

According to him, the Labour Party has come to provide purposeful, people-oriented and people-focused leadership that will meet the aspirations and dreams of the people of Enugu State.

“Our elected members will bring focused and purposeful leadership across all leadership spectrum and public office we hold and will abide by the social contract we have with the good people of Enugu State.

“We, the Labour Party, will abide by our social contract and always consult with the people before we act; as we intend to carry our people in every ward and constituency along.

“The party leadership will also ensure that our elected members abide by this social contract and be always truthful to the people as providing dividends of democracy and where it seems impossible to provide, we also relate with the people the difficulties,” he said.

The spokesman said that the party was coming with a genuine and functional change, adding that politics and governance would never be the same and “never be business as usual”.

According to him, the people, the people of Enugu will be given pride of place in all the intentions of the party in the state.

“By this philosophy, we have jettisoned zoning and rotation, which the opposition have used to hold our people down for decades and brought poverty to them.

“We have gone for credible, knowledgeable and people-loving candidates, who see the people as first in their agenda.

“Previously, the opposition party and some political stakeholders have used zoning and rotation as pretense to install their stooges in public offices and they are only answerable to them and they pay heavy financial and material patronage to them only.

“We have candidates that are willing and already abiding by the social contract of the people as well as listening to the party leadership in the state and we will continue to guide them aright,” he said.

Ibeneme said that the party and Chief Chijioke Edeoga, its Governorship Candidate in the March 18 Enugu State Governorship Poll, are resolute to recover the mandate masses of the state gave the party through the court.

He said, “I am proud about how we fought every step of the way.

“We have been able to prove to the whole world even with the just-concluded supplementary election in the Oji River council area that we won from all indications.

“Labour party won in all five elections, which included the President, Senate, House of Representative, Governorship and State House of Assembly, conducted during the elections in the state.

